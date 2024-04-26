Kremlin says Russia, Europe unlikely to restore ties

Moscow, April 26 Russia and Europe will no longer be able to resume their past relations under the current circumstances, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

There is a lack of willingness to build such relations, especially on Russia's part, said Peskov, adding that Moscow will take into account past experiences when forging new ties with European countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said Russia and Europe, being geographic neighbors, "will still have to agree on how we will live".

Russia does not pose a threat to Europe and expects that no one in Europe will pose a threat to it, said Peskov.

