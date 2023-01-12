KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister and Amitabh Kant, G20 present FLO Hyderabad business awards to 20 women entrepreneurs

Hyderabad, Jan 12 K.T. Rama Rao, IT, I&C, MA&UD Minister, Govt. of Telangana and Amitabh Kant, Indias G-20 Sherpa, Former CEO Niti Aayog, presented the prestigious FLO Hyderabad Business Awards to 20 Women Entrepreneurs in a spectacular event held here.

Jayanti Dalmia, National President, FLO and Pinky Reddy, Past National President, FLO graced the event as Guests of Honour. Over 500 FLO members, spouses and elites of Hyderabad attend the well-curated event.

Addressing the gathering, Amitabh Kant said, "If India has to grow at high rates of 9 per cent - 10 per cent per annum for the next three decades or more, then it will not be possible unless more women attain leadership positions. G-20 is a great opportunity to push women to lead development across the world."

K.T. Rama Rao, in his speech, urged women entrepreneurs to explore the various opportunities that the State Govt. is creating in other parts of Telangana, and benefit from the women-centric subsidies and schemes being offered in every sector.

In her opening remarks Shubhraa Maheshwari, Chairperson FLO Hyderabad remarked, "Women entrepreneurship is the new currency of 21st Century India. With 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the scope for a larger number of women in India's workforce is tremendous. But for it to become a reality, Government, Industry, and industry bodies like FLO must work collectively."

Sonali Saraf, Chairperson of YFLO said that the organisation understands the crucial role it can play in unlocking growth, driving innovation and transforming the narrative for women in leadership.

Twenty women-led and women-run business houses hailing from seven industry sectors were honoured in the grand 2.5 hours ceremony. The 64 applications received were evaluated by Primus Partners, post which a nine-member Jury Panel comprising industry leaders, corporate professionals, and governmentofficials picked the final based on parameters such as innovation, best practices, impact created in society and contribution to the economy at large.

Charu Malhotra, MD, and Co-founder,Primus Partners said, "It has been an honour to partner with FICCI Flo for the Flo Hyderabad Business Awards 2022-23 as their knowledge partner. The awards are a befitting tribute to the hard work and grit shown by women entrepreneurs in founding and nurturing successful businesses across various domains. We at Primus Partners have been leading by example and actively engage to address women's underrepresentation in the workforce pertaining to manufacturing, education, enterprise, and local governance.

"The nominations submitted to the FLO Hyderabad Business Awards were outstanding, and illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and achievement across the state's economic landscape," said a jury member.

Sangita Reddy, Jt. Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding contribution to Indian healthcare.

The performance by differently-abled artistes of Miracle on Wheels, the world-famous wheelchair dance show, captured the hearts of the audience. The evening culminated with Flavours of India – a food festival featuring traditional foods from all the states of the country.

