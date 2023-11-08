Kushwant Walia enters 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se'

Mumbai, Nov 8 Actor Kushwant Walia is set to enter the show 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se', and has opened up on his character, saying this one feels like home to him.

In the show, Shraddha (played by Shaily Priya) and Kirti (played by Sumati Singh) are about to undergo some major changes. Before the leap, Abhay fell into a coma, and Kirti's life took a significant turn after she successfully passed her IPS exams, thanks to Shraddha's encouragement and family support.

Now, after the leap, there will be a bold transformation of Shraddha. She's shedding her timid, homely persona to stand up for her rights and embrace a more rebellious side. Kirti, once a carefree homemaker, is evolving into an enthusiastic cop, bringing even more energy and support to her sister.

Kushwant will play the character of Dr Neeraj, who's bound to stir up Abhay and Shraddha's lives.

Talking about the same, Kushwant said: "Stepping into a show midway can be a challenge, but this one feels like home to me. I've worked with Shaily and Varun in previous shows, and this marks my third collaboration with Rashmi Sharma Productions. It's a warm and familiar atmosphere with many familiar faces, including the technical team, spot dadas, and creatives, so I'm already having a great time on set."

He further shared: "Playing the character of Dr Neeraj is a different experience. Usually, I do my homework before stepping onto the set, but this time, I'm taking it one day at a time. Neeraj is an intriguing character with many layers and shades. You'll see these unfold in the upcoming days."

On the leap and her new look, Sumati Singh said: "Kirti has always been a smart and modern woman since the beginning. This new change in character gives me a chance to explore and experiment more as an actor. I'm genuinely thrilled to see how fans will embrace Inspector Kirti who is very much like 'Chulbul Pandey'."

The story will bring Shraddha and Abhay back together, and you'll also witness how Kriti and Varun's love story unfolds.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

