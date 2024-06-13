Kuwait Building Fire: Death Toll in Building Blaze Climbs to 49

At least 49 people, all Indian nationals, have been killed in a fire which swept through a building housing foreign workers in Kuwait.Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya who apprised him of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities after the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described the incident as "saddening", reviewed the situation at a meeting with S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra among others. Following the meeting, the Prime Minister announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased Indian nationals from the PM Relief Fund and directed that the government should extend all possible assistance. Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, officials said.