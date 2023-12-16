Kuwait, Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passes away at 86

Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, has passed away at the age of 86. Several weeks ago, Kuwaiti official news disclosed that he had been admitted to the hospital for emergency treatment and medical examinations due to unspecified health issues. Despite his efforts to overcome these health challenges but was unable to beat death.

Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed the position of Emir of Kuwait on September 29, 2020, succeeding his half-brother Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away in U.S at the age of 91. Nawaf had previously been designated as the crown prince on February 7, 2006.