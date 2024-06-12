Kuwait Fire: Over 41 Dead, Including 5 Indians, After Blaze Erupts in Mangaf; MEA Expresses Condolences (Watch Video)

At least 53 people, including five Indians, were charred to death in a fire that broke out in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday, June 12. The Indian Ambassador to Kuwait responded swiftly by visiting the labor camp where the fire erupted to offer support and assistance to those affected.

External Affairs Ministry condoled the deaths and said that deep sorrow had emerged following a devastating fire in Kuwait City that claimed the lives of over 40 people, with more than 40 injured.

"We are deeply shocked by this tragedy," a statement from EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families of those who lost their loved ones. We also wish for the early and full recovery of the injured," he added.

Fire Engulfs Whole Building in Mangaf

#BREAKING: 53 people killed and 40 injured in a Mangaf building fire in Kuwait's Southern Ahmadi Governorate. 5 among those killed are Indian. Indian Ambassador to Kuwait has left for the labour camp where fire erupted. Kuwait Govt orders massive demolition of illegal buildings. pic.twitter.com/P08oPG6iPO — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 12, 2024

In the wake of this devastating incident, the Kuwaiti government has taken decisive action. They have ordered a large-scale demolition of illegal buildings in an effort to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

The Indian embassy has assured its unwavering support to all those affected by the fire. They will be working diligently to provide any necessary assistance during this difficult time.

In connection with the tragic fire-incident, Indian Embassy in Kuwait has put in place an emergency helpline number for Indians: +965-65505246.

"All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," wrote Indian Embassy in Kuwait in a post on X.