Kuwait Fire Tragedy: One More Succumbs to Injuries in Mangaf Building Blaze; Death Toll of Indians Rises to 46

The death toll of Indians killed in the massive fire in Kuwait's Mangaf has risen to 46 after one more person succumbed to injuries. The fire erupted due to an electrical short circuit in the room of the guard on the ground floor of the building, which killed a total of 50 people.

According to the news agency PTI report, most deaths occurred due to the inhalation of smoke after residents of the six-storey building were sleeping when the fire broke out early Wednesday in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate. Total of 196 migrant workers were staying in the building.

"One of the injured died" overnight, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya told reporters, raising the death toll of Indians to 46. Three other deceased are Filipinos and the identity of one of the victims has not been established, the Kuwait Times newspaper reported on Friday, June 14.

The investigation team of the fire department said on Thursday that the fire was caused by an electric short circuit in the room of the building guard and spread to other places. The guard's room is located on the ground floor.