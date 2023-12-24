Kuwait oil price up 33 cents to USD 81.98 pb

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 24 (ANI/WAM): The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 33 cents to USD 81.98 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 81.65 pb on Thursday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), in international markets, the Brent crude oil future contracts fell by 32 cents to reach USD 79.07 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 33 cents to stand at USD 73.56 a barrel. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor