KVIC sole FMCG to post Rs 1.15 lakh cr turnover

New Delhi, May 2 The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has clocked a massive turnover of Rs 1.15 lakh crore, which is unprecedented for any FMCG company in the country.

This makes KVIC the only company in the country to record a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore or more at a whopping Rs 1,15,415.22 crore as compared to Rs Rs 95,741.74 crore posted in the previous financial year, i.e., 2020-21.

KVIC has thus registered a growth of 20.54 per cent from the year 2020-21. Compared to 2014-15, the overall production in Khadi and Village Industry sectors in 2021-22 registered a whopping growth of 172 per cent while the gross sales during this period increased by over 248 per cent.

This massive turnover of KVIC has come despite the partial lockdown that was in place in the country last year from April to June, caused by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Khadi sector has registered a growth of 43.20 per cent from Rs 3,528 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 5,052 crore in 2021-22.

On the other hand, the turnover in the Village Industry sector alone has reached Rs 1,10,364 crores in 2021-22, as compared to Rs 92,214 crore in the previous year. In the last eight years, the production in the Village Industry sector in 2021-22 has increased by 172 per cent, while the sales have increased by 245 per cent.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said, "Khadi's phenomenal growth has come due to the constant support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Khadi in the country. At the same time, innovative schemes, creative marketing ideas and active support from various ministries have also added to Khadi's growth in recent years."

Khadi's single-day sale at its flagship store at Connaught Place in New Delhi also reached an all-time high of Rs 1.29 crore on October 30, 2021.

