Kyrgyz parliament adopts bill on noise

Bishkek, Oct 24 The Kyrgyz Parliament has adopted a bill to protect citizens' health from harmful sound pressure and noise levels that exceed permissible limits.

Initiated by several deputies on Wednesday, the bill specifies the time slots and locations where elevated sound pressure and noise are prohibited, according to the parliament's press service, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Violation of the law entails a fine of 23.5 US dollars for individuals and about 120 dollars for legal entities. If an individual repeats the violation within a year, the fine will increase to 120 dollars while legal entities will face a fine of 330 dollars.

