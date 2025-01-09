Kyrgyz, Uzbek and Tajik PMs meet on strengthening cooperation

Bishkek, Jan 9 A trilateral meeting was held between Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, and Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers announced.

The meeting took place on Wednesday at the junction of the state borders of the three countries, the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, the Fergana region of Uzbekistan, and the Sughd region of Tajikistan, reports Xinhua news agency.

The three sides noted that this meeting was held within the framework of previously reached agreements on state border issues between the heads of state.

The prime ministers of the three countries emphasised that the countries have great potential for strengthening cooperation in key areas such as trade, logistics, water and energy, and cultural and humanitarian ties. They emphasised that an important component of cooperation is the development of cross-border and interregional cooperation, which will become the engine for enhancing interaction between the countries.

In addition, the three sides noted the completion of their border delimitation process and the exchange of instruments of ratification of the agreement "on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border."

The agreement on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, dated December 4, 2024, noted the particular importance of completing the process of describing the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and that working groups need to prepare final documents as soon as possible.

Following the meeting, the heads of government expressed confidence that the meeting would determine the fate of the region for decades to come in the interests of the well-being of peoples and countries.

