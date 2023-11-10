‘Label’ examines hardships of breaking away from society-imposed labels: Jai

Chennai, Nov 10 Tamil actor Jai’s upcoming legal-drama-vigilante-action-thriller series ‘Label’ sees him go Daredevil mode to fight for the law by breaking. A fight to break free of labels, according to Jai 'Label' closely examines the hardships people have to face to break away from "society-imposed labels".

Talking about the series and his character in it, Jai said: “An exciting script lets you be adventurous as an actor. I got that opportunity with ‘Label’. My character in this action drama is someone who makes you think and digress.

“It was a steep learning curve for me to get ready to play this character as the series looks closely at how challenging it can be to break away from society-imposed labels on a person. I can’t wait to see how viewers react to this new avatar when the series releases," he added.

The web-series’ director Arunraja Kamaraj said: “It is always exciting to see an idea materialise and take a realistic form. This was the case with ‘Label’ for me. I have long dreamed of turning its riveting story into a series that grips and astounds viewers."

He further mentioned: "Extremely proud to see that happen with the series which has also marked my OTT debut as a director. The series is a complete action drama that promises viewers a look inward and reflects how labels often led to stigmatization."

A legal-drama mixed with vigilante-action-thriller, ‘Label’ follows the story of a determined young man, Prabhakar (played by Jai), whose attempts for justice get squashed due to a forced and unjust situation in his past. Stuck with a label, the story deals with how the aspiring judge wants to break free of the identity mark imposed on him.

Apart from Jai, ‘Label’ also stars Tanya Hope, Mahendran, Harishankar Narayanan, Charan Raj, Sriman, Ilavarasu and Suresh Chakravarthy among others in pivotal roles.

Arunraja Kamaraj has penned the screenplay for the series with additional screenplay being written by Jayachandra Hashmi, who has also penned its dialogues.

‘Label’ is produced by Muthamizh Padaippagam, with music given by composer Sam C S and cinematography handled by Dinesh.

'Label' is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in seven languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Bangla.

