Labour scores landslide victory in British elections: Exit poll

London, July 5 The Labour Party is sweeping the British elections, according to the exit polls by three major TV networks putting it on the path to forming the government under Keir Starmer.

The exit poll projected the Labour Party to win 410 seats, a gain of 209 seats, in Thursday's election, ending its 14 years out of power. It projected the Conservative Party of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to win 131 seats, losing 241.

The Liberal Democrats, a one-time ally of the Conservatives, came in next with 61, according to the exit poll.

The exit poll released within minutes of the close of voting at 10 p.m. local time carries a margin of error and the official results will be declared later.

--IANS

