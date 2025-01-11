Lahore: Air quality reaches hazardous levels with AQI at 529

Lahore [Pakistan] January 11 : The air quality in Pakistan once again reached dangerous levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 529, which is classified as hazardous.

This makes Lahore the second most polluted city in the world. The main pollutant, PM2.5, has reached a concentration 35.6 times greater than the limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO), as reported by Dawn.

In Lahore, the AQI readings at various locations were as follows: Polo Ground in Cantonment recorded 896, Honda Gateway had 814, NPPMCL was at 812, Powerzone head office reached 752, Zacky Farms showed 674, Tufail Road near Rahat Bakery was 631, Valancia Town recorded 605, Block A in Johar Town had 599, and Askari-X was at 569.

According to the report Unsafe air quality has sparked large concern among the residents of the city and health experts alike, many of the residents are experiencing severe respiratory issues, eye irritation and other health problems.

A Fatima local resident said, "The air feels like a thick blanket of smoke. My children are coughing constantly, and it's hard to breathe ".

The Physician warned that continuing exposure to such high pollution levels could lead to lung diseases, heart conditions and even early death.

"We are seeing an increase in hospital admissions due to respiratory issues," says Dr Ahmed, a pulmonologist at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH). "Immediate measures are needed to protect public health," he suggests.

In reaction to the crisis, the Punjab government has introduced various measures to reduce pollution.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a plan to set up water sprinklers at 1,500 construction sites throughout Lahore to control dust.

Further, the government has made it compulsory for construction sites to use green covers to prevent dust and debris from spreading. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), emission control systems have been installed in 96 per cent of Lahore's industries.

"We are taking strict actions against violators of environmental laws," says Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

"Our goal is to provide a clean and healthy environment for all residents," she said.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Air Quality Experts (PAQE) group released an advisory outlining air quality management measures to help reduce the dangerously high PM2.5 pollution levels in Punjab, especially in Lahore.

The group used government data and source apportionment studies to recommend shutting down brick kilns and smelters, as well as banning the entry of unnecessary heavy vehicles into cities when high pollution levels are predicted.

However, the group pointed out that these measures are temporary and could only be applied for a few days.

PAQE also emphasised that the Punjab government's 'Smog Mitigation Plan' did not sufficiently address the main sources of pollution and suggested that the proposed actions should be supported by solid evidence.

