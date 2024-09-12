Lahore High Court dismisses plea against 'closure' of utility stores

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 : A petition challenging the government's decision to "close" the utility stores was dismissed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday, according to ARY News.

The petition that opposed the government's action was heard by the LHC bench, which was comprised of Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh.

According to the LHC, the court cannot become involved in matters of government policy, such as utility store closures. The LHC indicated that the legislative body is the proper forum for addressing this matter by suggesting that the utility shops issue be brought up in Parliament.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, the minister of industries and production, made it clear earlier on Tuesday that there isn't a plan to close or wind up the Utility Stores Corporation, ARY News reported.

He was reacting to a call to attention that Asifa Bhutto Zardari of the PPP had brought up in the National Assembly.

According to Bhutto's call attention notice, 25,000 employees will lose their jobs as a result of Utility Stores Corporation closing. The minister stated that we are merely discussing organisational reorganisation.

He stressed that further work in this area is underway and that employees' rights will be protected at all costs.

