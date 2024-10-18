Laos aims to enhance education standards

Vientiane, Oct 18 The Lao government will strive to improve lesson delivery, create a supportive teaching and learning environment, and enhance education standards.

In a speech to mark the Lao National Teacher's Day, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has called on teachers to shoulder more responsibility and to strive for higher professional standards, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Lao Ministry of Education and Sports on Friday.

Sonexay instructed school administrators and teachers to encourage underperforming children to retake classes, keep abreast of curriculum developments and review fundamental teaching concepts, organize and attend seminars on teaching methods, and evaluate their progress.

Teachers must learn to use modern forms of technology and sources of information, as well as take the initiative in broadening their knowledge and social skills, learn how to use and teach foreign languages and engage in lifelong learning so that they can better impart knowledge to their students.

Sonexay urged parents to remind their children of the value of education and encourage them to attend higher education programs.

The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports plans to formulate a national action plan aimed at improving teaching standards and resolving the problem of teacher shortages.

An event was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Lao National Teachers' day.

