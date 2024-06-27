"Largest exercise of democracy in history of world": US lauds India's Lok Sabha elections

Washington, DC [US], June 27 : Lauding India's Lok Sabha elections, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday (local time) that the US government celebrates the "largest exercise of democracy in the history of the world" and called it an "extraordinary achievement."

While addressing a press briefing on Wednesday (local time), Miller noted that the US takes no side on the outcome of the election and the people of India have to decide on the matter.

Asked about reports claiming that many groups and people in the US want to break democracy in India and people have admitted to sending money from here to defeat PM Narendra Modi in the elections, Miller said, "So, I can't speak to the specific reports, I'm not just not sure what they refer to. But I can tell you that when it comes to the Indian elections, we have been quite clear on behalf of the United States Government that we celebrate what was the largest exercise of democracy in the history of the world. It was an extraordinary achievement."

"And then, when it comes to the outcome of the election, we take no sides, but that is a question for the people of India to decide," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats was held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of the votes was conducted on June 4.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

On June 5, US President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He noted that the friendship between India and the US is only growing as the two nations unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.

In a post on X, Biden stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential."

The two leaders also held talks over the phone on June 5. PM Modi said that he "deeply values his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy."

Sharing details regarding his talks with Biden, PM Modi in a post on X stated, "Happy to receive a call from my friend President @JoeBiden. Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy. Conveyed that India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is poised to witness many new landmarks in the years to come. Our partnership will continue to be a force for global good for the benefit of humanity."

