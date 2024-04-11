"Largest investor in Nepal is India...": Nepal Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 11 : The Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, has called for Indian business community to consider investing in Nepal, and added that New Delhi is the number one place to promote investing in in the Himalayan nation.

While speaking toat an "Industry Outreach Meet" organised at New Delhi, the envoy said, "The largest investor in Nepal is India. One-third of the total investment is from India... India is the number one place to promote investing in Nepal."

He said that Indian investors should be interested in going to Nepal and investing in the hydropower sector.

"If they need more skilled people in Nepal, they can bring them from India as there is no requirement for a passport or visa... Nepal has started exporting electricity to India. So, Indian investors should be interested in going to Nepal and investing in the hydropower sector." he said.

The envoy invited Indian businessmen to Nepal at the "Industry Outreach Meet" organised here in the national capital, on Thursday, by the Embassy of Nepal in India and PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre. The event is held prior to Nepal Investment Summit 2024, which will be held on April 28-29 in Kathmandu.

About the promising investment opportunities in Nepal, Ambassador Sharma, and Sushil Bhatta, CEO, Investment Board Nepal, made the detailed presentations.

Showing high interest in Nepal as a natural investment destination from India, the programme witnessed the overwhelming participation of leading industry captains and decision-makers from the government.

The Nepal Investment Summit will convene distinguished national and international speakers, dignitaries, sector-specific experts, and, notably, high-level representatives from the government, private sector, and development partners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor