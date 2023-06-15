Largest telecom operator in Bangladesh launches 'Tourist SIM'

Dhaka, June 15 Grameenphone, the largest telecom operator in Bangladesh, has introduced "Tourist SIM" tailored for short-term visitors.

The company held a launch event for the product, which enables foreigners, entrepreneurs, travellers, and others to enjoy seamless connectivity without paying excessive roaming and other charges, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are thrilled to share this milestone of introducing the Tourist SIM for the first time in Bangladesh," said Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone.

