Last-ditch efforts underway to contain wildfire in Seoul

Seoul, April 3 Firefighting authorities on Monday are making last-ditch efforts to contain a wildfire on a mountain in central Seoul, as smoldering fires have not been completely extinguished for over 20 hours.

The fire started on Mount Inwang, a popular trekking spot in the central ward of Jongno, shortly before noon Sunday and spread rapidly due to strong wind, temporarily forcing about 120 households to evacuate, according to the Seoul city government.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The main fire was put out at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, but firefighters were still having difficulty extinguishing the smouldering fires despite all-night operations, the government said, adding the fire extinguishing rate reached 98 per cent as of 6.50 a.m. on Monday.

The government estimates the fire has burned about 15 hectares of woodland, equivalent to 21 football fields.

