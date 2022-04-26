Le Pen confirms running for French Legislative Elections: Reports

The runner-up in the French presidential election and the leader of the far-right National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, confirmed on Tuesday that she would participate in the legislative elections in June.

Le Pen has confirmed her intention to run in the French legislative elections as a candidate from the northern department of Pas-de-Calais, French newspaper Figaro said.

The far-right leader has been a member of the French National Assembly from the 11th constituency of Pas-de-Calais since 2017.

The French presidential runoff was held on Sunday. The interior ministry has confirmed incumbent President Emmanuel Macron as the victor with 58.54% of the vote, against 41.46% for Le Pen. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

