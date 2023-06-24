Leader of Wagner Group declares rebellion against Moscow's military leadership

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, has made a public declaration to overthrow Moscow's military leadership, accusing them of mishandling the war and attacking his troops. The international community is closely monitoring the situation. In response, security measures have been heightened in Moscow, and "anti-terror" measures have been implemented. Prigozhin claimed to be present at an army headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and stated that his fighters had taken control of military installations there. The Wagner Group, led by Prigozhin, is a private military organization aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has tens of thousands of fighters.

Founded in 2014 by Dmitry Utkin and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group initially operated covertly and consisted of around 5,000 fighters, mainly veterans from Russia's elite regiments and special forces. Since 2015, the group has been involved in various conflicts in Syria, Libya, Africa, and the Middle East.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Prigozhin accused Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov of targeting his convoys and firing on civilian vehicles. He also claimed that Russian warplanes attacked his forces and that his mercenaries shot down a Russian military helicopter.

Prigozhin, known as "Putin's chef," has close ties to President Putin and owns businesses that provide services to the Kremlin. The Wagner Group, owned by Prigozhin, has been instrumental in Putin's efforts to expand Russian influence in troubled regions globally. Concerns have been raised by the United States, the European Union, the United Nations, and other entities about the group's involvement in conflicts in Africa.

Wagner fighters allegedly offer security services to leaders or warlords in exchange for significant payments and access to valuable resources. In Ukraine, Prigozhin's mercenaries fight alongside the Russian army against Ukrainian forces.

Prigozhin's rebellion against the military leadership is a significant escalation, and his actions have drawn international scrutiny. Prigozhin and Putin share a longstanding connection, both being from St. Petersburg. Prigozhin had a criminal past and gained attention through his catering ventures, which expanded with Putin's support. He has also provided catering and utility services to the Russian military.