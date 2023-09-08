Leah Remini opens up on Danny Masterson hearing, says justice was served

Los Angeles, Sep 8 Actress Leah Remini, best known for her role in the series ‘King of Queens’ has spoken out about the sentencing of Danny Masterson for rape, saying that justice is finally served.

The ‘That 70’s Show’ star was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment following two counts of rape, after he was found guilty, proceeded to rip the actor a new one.

Taking to X, she wrote: "I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organisation with tax-exempt status. Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorised them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of."

"The women who survived Danny's predation fought tirelessly for justice. Their tenacity, strength, and courage have given hope to all victims of Scientology that justice is possible. For that, we will forever be grateful,” she added.

The actress further penned her gratitude to the Los Angeles Police Department and the city’s District Attorney for the sentencing. “To the LAPD detectives, the LA District Attorney's office, Judge Olmedo, and the jury, we thank you for your fair and impartial approach to this case and trial."

Prosecutors had alleged that Masterson, who was arrested and charged on three counts of forcible rape in 2020, sexually assaulted three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home, Eonline reported.

Masterson's first trial in 2022 was declared a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach unanimous decisions for the three rape charges.

However, during Masterson's retrial, which took place earlier this year, the jury found him guilty on two counts. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the third court.

