Lebanese PM says to reinforce army presence in South Lebanon, demands Israeli withdrawal

Beirut, Nov 27 Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Wednesday that the army would reinforce its presence in southern Lebanon, urging Israel to withdraw from Lebanese-occupied territories in accordance with the ceasefire deal reached with Hezbollah.

In a televised speech following a cabinet meeting on the first day of the ceasefire, Mikati said the Lebanese government is committed to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in all its provisions, especially those concerning strengthening the deployment of the army and security forces south of the Litani River.

Mikati said that Lebanon is keen on preserving its sovereignty by sea, land, and air, refuting any possible violations, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I also demand that the Israeli enemy fully commit to the ceasefire resolution, withdraw from all areas and sites it has occupied, and implement resolution 1701 in total," he said.

In his speech, Mikati praised the Lebanese army and healthcare workers for their efforts.

"Lebanon deserves all our effort, patience, and faith, and tomorrow will be bright and full of hope and solidarity for all its people," he said.

According to the ceasefire deal, the Lebanese army will take control of its territory over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw, and civilians will return home.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor