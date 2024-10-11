Lebanon calls for immediate ceasefire, implementation of resolution 1701

Beirut [Lebanon], October 11 (ANI/WAM): Following a cabinet meeting on Friday, Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, announced that the government has decided, upon the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to formally ask the UN Security Council for a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported Friday.

Moreover, Mikati condemned Israel's continuous violations of Lebanese sovereignty, calling the attack on the UNIFIL bases a "crime" and urging the international community to respond. (ANI/WAM)

