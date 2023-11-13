Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti get cozy at his 49th b'day bash

Los Angeles, Nov 13 Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday alongside his new Italian model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and the Italian model showcased PDA at his 49th birthday party which was attended by fellow big names, including Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Kim Kardashian among others, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told People that the actor and Ceretti weren't shy in getting intimate in public at the bash on November 11.

They were "affectionate and kissing throughout the night," the source claimed.

The informant further shared that the 'Titanic' star had a total blast at the party, which also featured Lil Wayne performing.

"At one point everyone was singing classic hip hop," said the insider, adding that the birthday boy was "raised and carried around the room."

The new report stated that the party didn't stop until the early hours of the morning. It was also said that many of the guests, which included Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi and Axl Rose, stayed past 4 a.m.

Leo and Vittoria are no strangers to showing PDA at parties. Last month, they were snapped getting handsy while attending a Halloween house party in Los Angeles. In some pictures that circulated online, the A-lister was spending some time together with his boo at a balcony.

At one point, things took an NSFW turn. The catwalk beauty could be seen slipping her hand into the Hollywood icon's underwear while the actor snuggled up to her.

The twosome was first romantically linked when they were photographed getting hot and heavy in a club in Ibiza, Spain. The couple further fueled the romance rumors as he continued to bring the model to various events and parties around the world.

According to a source, their relationship was more serious than just a casual fling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor