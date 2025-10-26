Levies officer among two reportedly detained by security forces in Balochistan; families allege enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 26 : Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan have apprehended two individuals, including a member of the Levies Force, in separate incidents in Balochistan's Kolwah and Kharan districts, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

On Thursday, a resident from the Ashal area of Kolwah, named Rizai, son of Gazzo, was reportedly taken into custody by personnel believed to be from the Frontier Corps. His current whereabouts remain unconfirmed.

In a separate occurrence in Kharan, officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies allegedly arrested Levies officer Bashir Ahmed Kubdani, son of Haji Mohammad Hussain Kubdani, as reported by TBP.

The raid reportedly occurred around 11 p.m. on October 19, when personnel entered Kubdani's home and took him to an undisclosed location. Family members mentioned that some of the individuals involved were wearing masks and were believed to be CTD personnel.

Five days after the incident, Bashir Ahmed's relatives stated that they have not received any official update regarding his whereabouts or the reasons for his arrest. They have expressed concerns that he may be subjected to extrajudicial custody. Officials have yet to make any public announcement regarding the reported detentions, as noted in the TBP report.

Separately, armed attackers targeted a construction company's site in Balochistan's Khuzdar district, abducting 18 labourers and setting fire to multiple vehicles and some heavy machinery, according to The Express Tribune on Saturday.

This incident, which took place late Thursday, marks the second large-scale kidnapping of workers in Balochistan within 24 hours, raising security alarms across the province.

Balochistan is facing a severe human rights crisis, characterised by numerous enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions. Political activists, dissenters, and peaceful demonstrators are regularly targeted, often held without charges or access to fair legal proceedings.

This systematic oppression infringes on fundamental rights and exacerbates ongoing tensions in the region.

