Liberal MPs call for Trudeau's resignation even as Canadian PM focuses on smearing India for political gains

Ottawa, Oct 16 Already struggling to find support even amongst Ottawa's longstanding strategic partners in his bid to spread further false narrative on India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be on a sticky wicket at home soon as his own party leaders and many Members of Parliament are now publicly expressing dissatisfaction with his leadership.

Earlier Wednesday, India time, long-time Charlottetown Liberal MP Sean Casey openly called for Trudeau's resignation as the head of the party.

"People have had enough. They've tuned him out and they want him to go," Casey told CBC News Network in an interview.

"The message that I've been getting loud and clear — and more and more strongly as time goes by — is that it is time for [Trudeau] to go. And I agree," he added.

Casey, during his interview with Power & Politics' show host David Cochrane, stated that there is a "high level of anxiety" in the Liberal caucus over Trudeau's leadership.

"I would say it's wider than meets the eye. There are a lot of people who have concerns," he said.

Local media has been reporting over the past many months that several Liberal MPs are growing increasingly frustrated with Trudeau's leadership and lack of strategy.

Earlier this year, another Liberal MP Ken McDonald had voiced his concerns when asked if Trudeau was the right leader to lead Liberal Party.

Canadian analysts believe that growing criticism of Trudeau marks a "new chapter" in the months-long saga surrounding his leadership skills.

"For the first time since the June Toronto—St. Paul's byelection, the caucus is now flexing its muscles. I don’t think it matters whether it's 20 or 40, if there are a number of MPs organising through this, I think it does demonstrate that something has changed. I guess the ultimate question now is what comes of this?" Liberal strategist Andrew Perez told Canada's 'National Post' newspaper.

The domestic political situation in Canada gives credence to India's assertions on Trudeau's continued "hostility" towards India that has long been in evidence.

"Under criticism for turning a blind eye to foreign interference in Canadian politics, his Government has deliberately brought in India in an attempt to mitigate the damage. This latest development targeting Indian diplomats is now the next step in that direction," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on October 14, a few hours before it decided to withdraw the Indian High Commissioner and "other targeted diplomats and officials" from Canada.

New Delhi has made it clear that the Trudeau government has been working on a "deliberate strategy" - of smearing India for political gains.

"It is no coincidence that it takes place as Prime Minister Trudeau is to depose before a Commission on foreign interference. It also serves the anti-India separatist agenda that the Trudeau Government has constantly pandered to for narrow political gains," the MEA mentioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor