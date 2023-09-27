Libyan PM urges maintenance work on floods-hit schools

Tripoli, Sep 27 Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah has instructed the Education Ministry to launch maintenance work on schools that were damaged by the devastating floods.

Dbeibah issued the instruction during his meeting with Minister of Education Musa al-Maqrif on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Prime Minister ordered the Education Ministry to immediately begin comprehensive maintenance work on schools affected by the floods in eastern Libya, tasking the government's educational facilities department in the area with responsibility for carrying out the maintenance work, under the approved standards within a specific timetable," said a government statement.

The Education Minister Musa Al-Magarif was also ordered to provide mobile school classrooms for urgent use in the affected areas until the maintenance work is completed, the statement added.

On September 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered the largest and worst floods that Libya has seen in decades, resulting in the death of thousands of people and the displacement of tens of thousands.

It also caused widespread damage to 70 per cent of the region's infrastructure, including 114 schools in 15 flood-hit cities and towns.

