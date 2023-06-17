Life returns to normal as cyclone Biparjoy 'largely spares' Pakistan

Islamabad, June 17 Authorities in Pakistan's Sindh said that normal activities can resume from Saturday as the threat of cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea off the coasts of the province has been averted after it weakened it into a cyclonic storm.

In a statement late Friday, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the commissioner of Karachi, said that all halted exams and educational activities can be resumed on Saturday as the threat of cyclonic danger has reduced, reports Xinhua news agency.

The storm is still 145 km from Pakistan and the wind speed is 80 to 90 km/hour, the NDMA added.

Talking to the media, the country's Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that there had been heavy rainfall in several areas of Sindh, but no loss of life was reported due to precautionary measures taken by the government before the impact of the cyclone hit the province.

She added that several coastal areas were inundated by high sea levels, but most people had been evacuated to safe areas, so it did not harm anyone.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its advisory that despite the cyclone has been weakened, people should still take precautionary measures and refrain from visiting the seaside as the sea conditions can be rough.

The weather office also alerted fishermen to avoid venturing out into the open sea until the system was over by Saturday.

