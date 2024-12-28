Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 28 (ANI/WAM) The National Seismic Network, operated by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), recorded a light earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale in Falaj Al Mualla today, with no reported effects.

NCM said in a statement that the earthquake, which occurred at 17:51 UAE local time, was not felt by people and was detected only by the monitoring equipment. (ANI/WAM)

