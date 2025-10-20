"Light's victory over darkness": Trump, Netanyahu other world leaders extend Diwali wishes

Washington DC [US], October 20 : US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other world leaders extend Diwali greetings on Monday as India celebrated the festival of light with fervour.

US White House extended Diwali greetings, calling the festival "victory of light over darkness."

"Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwalithe "Festival of Lights," Trump said in a statement. "For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal. As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace," he said.

Meanwhile, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, on Monday extended Diwali greetings.

In a post on X, he said, "Happy Diwali- celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil."

The Indian Embassy in the US also extended wishes. "On the occasion of Diwali, wishing everybody, health, happiness and prosperity," the Embassy said.

Sergio Gor, Special Envoy to the President, attended Diwali celebrations at India House alongside Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

In a post on X, Kwatra said, "Pleasure to host Ambassador and Special Envoy to the President Sergio Gor yesterday at India House for Diwali celebrations before his visit to India."

Meanwhile, US ally Israel also wished India.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday extended Diwali wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. Netanyahu said that India and Israel stood together always.

In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office posted, "PM Netanyahu: "Wishing my friend Narendra Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace and prosperity to your great nation. Israel & India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future"."

The official account of the State of Israel also extended Diwali greetings.

"As millions across India light their diyas to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, Israel extends warm wishes for peace, renewal and hope. May the lights of Diwali shine both on homes and on hearts. From Jerusalem to Delhi and far beyond, may this festival of lights inspire us all to keep faith in a brighter tomorrow. Wishing all our friends in India a blessed and peaceful Diwali," it posted.

The Israel Foreign Ministry also wished India on the occasion of festival of lights.

Political Affairs advisor at the Embassy of Israel in Delhi, Sara Yanovsky said, "Wishing you a happy and meaningful Diwali, may the festival of lights bring joy and peace to you and your loved ones."

The embassy diplomats also went for decor and diya shopping.

"This Diwali, our diplomats went Diya and Decor shopping! May our homes be filled with love & light, today and everyday!"

Spokesperson of Israeli Embassy in India, Guy Nir said, "Happy Diwali to all my Indian friends! May this Festival of Lights bring joy and prosperity to you all. Stepped out with my colleague Hadas Bakst to soak in the festive vibes and grab some Diwali decorations for our homes!"

Diplomat at Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hadas Bakst said, "Happy Diwali! May the light of the Diya shine on the strong friendship between India and Israel. Wishing you peace and prosperity!"

https://x.com/BakstHadas/status/1980124303636193723Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar conveyed his greetings through a video.

"Wishing all my Indian friends a joyful Diwali! May this special occasion illuminate your lives with good health and happiness. At this time, we also rejoice in the return of hostages and their heartfelt reunions with loved ones," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also extended greetings on Diwali.

UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, on Monday conveyed his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali and noted that the festival of lights has been part of his journey in India from the very start.

The UAE envoy also shared visuals from the embassy's celebrations.

In a post on X, he said, "Diwali has been part of my journey in India from the very start, and as I celebrate my fourth one here, its warmth feels more special than ever. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity."

"Tonight, families and communities across Canada will light diyas and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness of good over evil. Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali a joyful Festival of Lights," he said in a post on X.

People across India are celebrating Diwali, a five-day festival that started on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

