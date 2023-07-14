Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

Los Angeles, July 14 The cause of death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, has been revealed.

Lisa had died on January 12 at the age 54 due to a cardiac arrest.

As reported by 'The Hollywood Reporter', the singer died from a "small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that developed after a previous bariatric surgery years ago," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

There is no toxicology report for Presley's death however.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley wrote in a statement when she had announced her death.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie's last public appearance was at The Golden Globes alongside her mother Priscilla where both attended the premiere for director Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' biopic.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', "Weeks following her death, a messy legal battle erupted between the late star's daughter Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley over her sprawling estate."

"After months of back and forth, Priscilla Presley ultimately surrendered control of her daughter's estate to Keough in June, according to a proposed settlement filed in Los Angeles Superior Court."

"Under the agreement, Keough was named sole trustee of her late mother's estate once she approved the deal. Priscilla Presley was also set to be paid an undisclosed amount out of the trust for dropping her petition, which challenged the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to her late daughter's will that replaced her as a co-trustee with Keough."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor