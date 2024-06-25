Lithuanian President, Spanish King visit air force base

Vilnius, June 25 Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Spanish King Felipe VI visited a Lithuanian air force base and met with the Spanish troops participating in the Baltic air policing mission.

Nauseda thanked the king for Spain's contribution to the security of the Baltic region, highlighting Spain's participation in the Baltic air policing mission for the eleventh time, according to a press release from the Lithuanian presidential office.

They were briefed on the operations of the Baltic air policing mission. During the meeting, members of the Spanish Air Force contingent leading the mission presented their tasks, activities, equipment, and fighter jets, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the release.

The NATO air policing mission in the Baltic States was launched at the end of March 2004, following Lithuania's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The mission aims to safeguard the airspace of the Baltic States, thus ensuring the integrity of NATO's European airspace.

