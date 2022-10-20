Liz Truss resigns as UK PM after 45 days in office

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, bringing an end to a controversial reign amid fallout over her ambitious tax cut policy.Liz Truss won a vote by Conservative party members by 81,326, against 60,399 for Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who had served as finance minister under previous prime minister Boris Johnson.

Resigning from her position, Liz Truss said, "I recognise... given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected," Liz Truss said just a day after she had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.”