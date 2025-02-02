Gilgit [PoGB], February 2 : The halls of the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) Assembly stand eerily quiet and locked, raising alarms about its performance and lack of accountability, as reported by Skardu TV.

According to Skardu TV, millions of Pakistani rupees were spent on the construction of the assembly, yet it now lies abandoned with no visible signs of activity or security personnel stationed within the premises.

Local residents and journalists are expressing frustration over the growing disillusionment with the assembly, which is supposed to take critical decisions for the welfare of the people.

Skardu TV reported that according to a journalist familiar with the workings of the assembly, "The assembly's role is to make supreme decisions, but in recent years, nothing of substance has come out of it. No welfare work, no public service initiatives, and certainly no solutions to pressing issues like electricity shortages."

Despite its important position, the assembly appears disconnected from the needs of the people it represents. The public remains unaware of any discussions taking place inside the chambers, with no transparency or communication regarding the issues being addressed, Skardu TV reported.

"This assembly seems to serve the interests of a select few, with no regard for the people who elected them," said a concerned citizen. "We don't even know what they are doing inside. There are no updates, no reports, and certainly no visible action to address our struggles."

One of the key concerns is the ongoing electricity crisis, which continues to affect daily life in the region. Yet, the assembly has failed to take any meaningful steps to address this urgent issue, Skardu TV reported.

As the assembly remains locked and dormant, the question remains: will the representatives of Gilgit-Baltistan fulfill their duties, or will the people continue to be neglected by the institution meant to serve them?

Ongoing issues in PoGB include poor governance, lack of infrastructure development, electricity shortages, inadequate healthcare and education, limited employment opportunities, political instability, and the assembly's failure to address public concerns.

