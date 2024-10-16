Lok Sabha speaker-led delegation pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], October 16 : Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla-led delegation paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Geneva on Wednesday, a statement from the Permanent Mission of India in UN said.

In a post on X, the statement said, "Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi with pushpanjali, in Geneva. His universal message of peace and harmony continues to guide us all."

On Tuesday, Birla underlined India's active participation in the 149th IPU Assembly and highlighted India's pivotal role in global dialogue aimed at addressing common global challenges during his address in Geneva.

Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place in Geneva from October 13-17, addressed members of the Indian diaspora on Monday.

Emphasizing India's active participation in the Assembly, he noted that it underscores the strength of India's parliamentary diplomacy and its pivotal role in global dialogues addressing common challenges.

Praising the skill, talent, and commitment of the Indian diaspora, Birla recognized them as the nation's strongest brand ambassadors who foster familial relationships and harmony wherever they reside. He highlighted that diversity and inclusiveness define the Indian community worldwide.

He highlighted India's leadership in confronting global challenges, attributing this confidence to both strong leadership and the power of its citizens and diaspora.

Birla commended the contributions of the Indian community in Geneva to the local economy and cultural heritage. He observed that their achievements in sectors like business, education, science, technology, and the arts are a source of pride for all Indians. By promoting India's rich traditions and values, they enhance the nation's global image.

Addressing the longstanding cordial relations between India and Switzerland, rooted in shared values such as non-alignment and neutrality, Birla recalled historical instances of cooperation.

