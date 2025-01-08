Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visits Dr Ambedkar Museum in London

London [UK], January 8 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the Dr Ambedkar Museum in London on Tuesday and called it a "profound tribute" to the life and legacy of the architect of the Indian constitution. Birla praised the museum as a "living memorial," celebrating Ambedkar's tireless work for social justice, equality, and the empowerment of marginalised communities.

He said that the carefully curated exhibits provide a glimpse into the multifaceted personality of BR Ambedkar. He said that the museum serves as an inspiration to everyone across the world.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Birla wrote, "Had the opportunity to visit Dr. Ambedkar Museum in London. The Museum is a profound tribute to the life and legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution. It stands as a living memorial, preserving the spirit of his tireless struggle for social justice, equality, and empowerment of marginalized communities. The carefully curated exhibits provide a glimpse into his multifaceted personality. Beyond its historical significance, the Dr. Ambedkar Museum serves as an inspiration to everyone worldwide."

Lok Sabha Speaker is on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom, Scotland and Guernsey, an official statement said. He is on a visit to the UK from January 7-9 at the invitation of UK House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet Hoyle and McFall of Alcluith, Lord Speaker of the House of Lords in London, the statement added.

Among his other engagements in London, Birla will pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the UK, the statement said.

Birla will also visit Scotland and meet Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, and John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland. He will also interact with cross-party Members of the Scottish Parliament.

On January 10, Birla will chair the meeting of the Standing Committee of Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Guernsey. He will chair this meeting in his capacity as the host of the 28th CSPOC, which is scheduled to be held in India in 2026. Birla will also meet his counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines of this meeting.

Earlier, on January 6, Om Birla shared details regarding his visit to the UK. In a post on X, he said, "Leaving for UK and Guernsey, at the invitation of Rt. Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker, House of Commons. Will hold bilateral meetings with him and Rt. Hon. Lord McFall of Alcluith, Lord Speaker of the House of Lords in London. Will visit Dr. B. R. Ambedkar House and Museum and pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the UK."

"In Scotland, will meet Rt. Hon. Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, and Rt. Hon. John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland. Will also interact with cross-party Members of the Scottish Parliament," he added.

Birla said that he will chair the meeting of the Standing Committee of Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) and meet his counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines.

