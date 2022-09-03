Lok Sabha Speaker unveils bust of Pandurang Khankhoje, inaugurates India-Mexico Friendship Garden

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation to Mexico, unveiled a bust of freedom fighter Dr Pandurang Khankhoje at Chapingo University in Mexico on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Speaker recalled that Dr Pandurang Khankhoje was an outstanding Indian revolutionary, scholar, agricultural scientist and statesman who was among the founding fathers of the Ghadar Party.

While contributing to the prosperity of agriculture in Mexico, he brought about socio-economic change in the lives of millions of people.

Birla hailed Khankhoje as a true inspiration for posterity who will continue to define Mexico's journey towards development.

"At a time when martyrs like Dr Khankhoje are being remembered and efforts are being made in India to bring their life journey as an inspiration for others, we have made his memory lasting forever for the people of India and Mexico by paying our heartfelt tributes to him," the Speaker said.

Birla also visited Chapingo University in Mexico, the oldest agricultural university in Latin America. Dr Victor Villalobos, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Dr Jose Ramirez, Rector of the University briefed Birla about the functioning of the agricultural university. The dignitaries discussed expanding trade in agricultural and food processing sectors and levering innovations in these sectors in the two countries.

Later, Birla called on the President of the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico Santiago Creel.

The two leaders discussed several matters of mutual importance.

Birla observed that India and Mexico have historically close relations and Mexico was the first country to recognize India as an independent country in 1947.

Recalling that the discovery of Mexico to the modern world was the result of an expedition that was initiated to explore India, Birla noted that the relations between the two countries, in terms of trade, economy and culture, have grown from strength to strength.

Both the countries are also sharing best practices for strengthening parliamentary democracy in the world, Birla noted.

Mentioning about successful governance in India through democratic means, Birla said that the Indian Parliament is the epitome of the will and aspirations of the people of India. Observing that the Parliament of India is consistently working to bring rapid socio-economic transformation in the lives of people, he informed that matters of public importance are raised in Parliament by Members of both ruling and opposition parties.

Notwithstanding differences of opinion, there is consensus on issues of public welfare. He further added that parliamentary committees are functioning as effective mechanisms to ensure accountability of the executive.

Observing that there are striking similarities between the civilizational and cultural journeys of India and Mexico, Birla lauded bonhomie in their multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies.

He also mentioned that both Parliaments have entered into as many as 10 agreements "which puts an onerous responsibility upon us to further strengthen bilateral engagement".

Emphasizing India's commitment to become a developed nation by 2047, Birla said that an action plan is ready in this regard.

He also visited the Parliament of Mexico and observed several similarities between the democratic traditions of India and Mexico. "It reaffirmed my belief that Parliament is a place for debates and discussions and for policy making which facilitates the welfare of the people. The last person in the queue should benefit from our laws and policies," he said.

The Speaker paid floral tributes at the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Chapultepec Park in Mexico City. He said that Mahatma Gandhi's teachings across geographical borders and time continue to guide us in the 21st century towards a world built on the principles of equality, justice, peace and harmony.

Earlier, Birla inaugurated the India-Mexico friendship garden in Mexican Parliament Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, he observed that this Organic Friendship Garden is a living symbol of the strong bond of friendship between India and Mexico.

He hoped that the India-Mexico Friendship Park, which symbolizes the vibrancy of relations between the two countries, would spread the energy and fragrance of democracy to the whole world.

This Friendship Garden will continue to be a symbol of the close bonding between the citizens of both countries.

The Speaker also expressed confidence that the relations between India and Mexico will continue to flourish "like the flowers of this garden".

( With inputs from ANI )

