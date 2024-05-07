London-based activist highlights growing discontent in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

London [UK], May 7 : Shabir Choudhry, an activist and writer originating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and currently residing in London, has been actively drawing attention to the deteriorating situation in his homeland.

In his latest video on YouTube, he brought to light the simmering discontent among the local population in PoK, with some even threatening to replicate the 1955 uprising, a historical event that has been obscured and intentionally hidden over the years.

The 1955 incident marked a significant confrontation between PoK residents and the Pakistani military, lasting nearly a year until it was suppressed in October 1956.

"In the 1950s, there was a confrontation between locals in PoK and Pak Army. People know less about it as it was intentionally hidden. Then later I wrote about it in a book 'Poonch rebellion against Pakistan' which is available online," said Shabir.

"The situation in Pok is getting worse as locals are frustrated over Islamabad's false promises," Shabir added.

Following this, Shabir suggested that the issues should be solved immediately to avoid any kind of bloodshed.

Further, he stated that efforts should be made to address these grievances and bridge the divide to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Shabir's observations point to some serious concerns within the region.

Additionally, Shabir also raised questions about the reported division in the Pakistan Army. "I have heard that middle-ranking officers are not happy with leadership in their organisation."

Previously, Shabir voiced concerns about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and anticipated a deteriorating situation ahead.

He highlighted the impact of targeted assaults by Baloch separatists on Chinese nationals and infrastructure, asserting that such incidents could escalate in the near term. Shabir suggested that these developments could impede Beijing's economic objectives in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor