London: CJI Chandrachud, Indian envoy Doraiswami pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

London [UK], October 2 : To mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud and Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue installed at the centre of Tavistock Square here.

A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi by Fredda Brilliant was unveiled in 1968 at the centre of Tavistock Square in London, to mark the impending centenary of Gandhi's birth in 1869. Mahatma Gandhi had studied law at University College London nearby from 1888 to 1891, before being called to the bar at the Inner Temple.

While paying tribute, CJI Chandrachud also highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings and his love for humankind.

“Mahatma Gandhi – a name which is known to everyone in the world, a name which stands for the principle of truth and non-violence, a name which calls for universal peace, a name which inspires hope that we shall make our world a better place than it was before,” said the Chief Justice of India.

He also said that in India, Mahatma Gandhi is lovingly referred to as ‘Bapu’ which means ‘father’. “In a spiritual sense, he is a guiding light for all of us. His ideas have persisted over time as a tool of social change, non-violent ways of life and humanism,” he added.

“Bapu’s life has left an indelible mark on humanity… His belief in “Vasudev Kutumbakam”, (which means “the entire world is one family”) encourages us to believe that we all are citizens of one world, and that we must remain conscious of global issues,” CJI Chandrachud also said.

“As we remember and pay our tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, let us re-dedicate ourselves to upholding his principles and working towards a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global and his "timeless teachings will continue to illuminate our path."

PM Modi on X posted, "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pay my reverential homage to Bapu on his 154th birth anniversary. His vision of equality, sustainability and social justice continues to inspire the world."

