London Plane Crash: Private Aircraft Catches Fire Mid-Air, Horror Captured on Camera (Watch Video)

In a devastating accident, a Beech B200 Super King Air aircraft crashed moments after taking off from Southend Airport in London earlier this afternoon. The shocking crash was captured on video, which has since gone viral across social media platforms. The footage reveals a huge fireball engulfing the aircraft immediately after the crash. Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen rising from the blazing wreckage as emergency responders rushed to the scene. At present, the number of people onboard during the crash has not been confirmed. According to reports, the aircraft — a twin-engine turboprop — was en route to Lelystad in the Netherlands and was scheduled to depart at approximately 3:45 PM. The aircraft typically accommodates up to 12 passengers. Eyewitnesses at the airport described the tragedy as heartbreaking, with some even claiming they had waved at the crew just before the crash occurred.

In an official statement, Essex Police addressed the serious incident, saying, "We are currently at the site of a major incident at Southend Airport. We were notified just before 4 PM following reports of a crash involving a 12-meter-long aircraft." The police further stated, "We are working alongside emergency services at the location, and this joint effort is expected to continue for several hours. We urge the public to steer clear of the area to allow rescue operations to proceed safely."

As a safety measure, Essex Police also announced the evacuation of Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club due to their proximity to the crash site. Authorities confirmed that updates will be provided as soon as further information becomes available.