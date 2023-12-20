Long march not allowed to visit camp of missing persons in Islamabad: Baloch Yakjahti Committee

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 20 : The Baloch Yakjahti Committee has said that their long march is not being allowed to visit the camp of missing persons at the National Press Club in Islamabad. It said that the participants of the long march were stopped at Islamabad Toll Place before reaching the camp of missing persons established at the National Press Club.

The Baloch Yakjahti Committee said that the state has continued its efforts to stop the long march since it started. In a post shared on X, the Baloch Yakjahti Committee stated, "The series of state conspiracies against the Long March continues in Islamabad as well the participants of the long march have been stopped at Islamabad Toll Plaza before reaching the camp of missing persons established at the National Press Club."

"At present, the keys of the vehicles involved in the long march convoy have been taken away and the participants of the sit-in are being threatened. The fact that the state has continued its machinations against the Long March since its inception, including the families of the missing persons, human rights activists and political activists, has repeatedly blocked and obstructed it. That he does not tolerate any kind of political struggle regarding the state of Balochistan. We appeal to human rights organizations and all humanitarians to raise their voices," it added.

Mehrang Baloch, a political worker, said the participants of the long march have been prevented from entering Islamabad.

Taking to X, Baloch stated, "We are told to have hopes and expectations from Islamabad, while the real situation is that we have been prevented from entering Islamabad, we have been told to stay in a park instead of the Islamabad Press Club, our vehicles The press has been prevented from going to the club."

Earlier, the Baloch Yakjahti Committee said that the authorities have deployed army to stop the peaceful march from Turbat. It said thousands of forces have deployed to stop the long march. It questioned the Pakistan Supreme Court's silence on the behaviour of Pakistani forces.

In a post on X, Baloch Yakjahti Committee wrote, "At this time, Islamabad has deployed its immediate army to stop the peaceful march from Turbat. Thousands of forces have been deployed to stop the long march, including military equipment and weapons. Along with the long march, the families of missing persons whose loved ones have been imprisoned by the state for years want to record a peaceful protest for the recovery of their people. "

"Tell the state where to go if the relatives of the missing persons do not protest in front of the press club. Don't only Balochs have the right to protest in this country? Why is the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which guarantees the protection of civil rights, silent on this behaviour of the forces? By blocking the long march, the state is sending a message to Baloch that they have no right to fight peacefully in this country," it added.

Earlier in the day, the long march against the alleged Baloch genocide and disappearances started to move towards Islamabad on Wednesday after a successful stop at Dera Ismail Khan where thousands of protesters participated in the rally to raise their voices, Balochistan Yakjehti committee said.

The committee noted that the Baloch Long March against alleged Baloch genocide, illegal forced disappearance of the people, killing of missing persons by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in fake encounters and the activity of death squads across Balochistan had seen widespread support. The Baloch Long March is being organised by the Baloch people who have called for an end to state terrorism and massacres in Balochistan.

