Look forward to discussing strengthening of Japan-India ties with PM Modi: Japanese PM Ishiba

Tokyo, Aug 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Japan and said that he looks forward to discussing the strengthening of bilateral ties in various sectors, with him.

In a post shared on social media platform X, PM Ishiba stated, "Republic of India: I warmly welcome Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan. I look forward to discussing the strengthening of Japan-India relations in various fields with the Prime Minister."

He made the statement in response to PM Modi's post on X, where he mentioned about his arrival in Japan and said he was looking forward to holding talks with PM Ishiba and others during the visit.

"Landed in Tokyo. As India and Japan continue to strengthen their developmental cooperation, I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration," PM Modi posted on X.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, his first Summit meeting with his Japanese counterpart PM Ishiba. The two leaders are also scheduled to hold a working dinner. PM Modi and PM Ishiba will also visit the Miyagi Prefecture.

This is PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan. PM Modi last visited Japan in May 2023. Both leaders had earlier met in June 2025 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada and during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane in Laos, last year.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a business event in Tokyo and spoke about the deep economic ties shared by the two nations. PM Ishiba also attended the event.

"Addressed a business event in Tokyo. The presence of Prime Minister Ishiba made this even more special, also indicating the priority we accord to bilateral economic linkages. Spoke about India's deep economic ties with Japan and also listed areas where cooperation can deepen in the years to come: Like we did in automobiles, recreate the same magic in batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, Nuclear energy," PM Modi posted on X.

"Tech–Talent synergy to power this century’s technology revolution. Green energy focus for a better future. Next-gen infrastructure, where Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can do wonders. Skill development and people-to-people ties," he added.

Upon arrival, PM Modi was received by ONO Keiichi, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Sibi George, India’s Ambassador to Japan, and other senior officials.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian community, who greeted him with traditional cultural performances and enthusiastic cheers on his arrival in Tokyo. PM Modi lauded the Indian community in Japan for their commitment to preserving the cultural roots while making meaningful contributions to Japanese society.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I was deeply impressed by the warmth of the Indian community in Tokyo. The stance of making significant contributions to Japanese society while continuing to preserve our cultural roots is truly worthy of praise. In the next few hours, I plan to engage in an exchange of opinions with business leaders, with the aim of further invigorating the trade and investment relations between India and Japan."

"During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years. We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilisational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples," said PM Modi in his departure statement, issued late on Thursday evening.

After concluding his engagements in Japan, PM Modi will depart for China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin from August 31-September 1.

