"Look forward to healthy and stable relationship": China congratulates PM Modi on election win

Beijing [China], June 5 : China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their election victory in the Lok Sabha elections, adding that they are looking forward to a "healthy and stable" China-India relationship.

In a post on X, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship."

While addressing a regular press conference, Mao Ning noted that a "healthy and stable" relationship between India and China is in the common interest of both sides and is conducive to peace and development in the region and the world.

She expressed China's readiness to work with India in the fundamental interests of the people of the two nations.

In the press briefing, Mao Ning stated, "We noted that the results of India's general elections have been announced. China congratulates the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and along with their National Democratic Alliance, on their victory."

"A healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the common interest of both sides and is conducive to peace and development in the region and the world. China is willing to work together with India in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, focusing on the big picture and looking to the future to promote the development of relations between the two countries along a healthy and stable track," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term. However, the BJP will need the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

Global leaders also offered their heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

The leaders from neighboring nations like Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal have congratulated PM Modi on the election win. Leaders from other nations, including Israel, Ukraine, Italy, and Jamaica, have also extended wishes to PM Modi.

