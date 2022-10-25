Look forward to working together closely: Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Rishi Sunak and said he looked forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing the Roadmap 2030 for bilateral relations.

Modi tweeted saying, Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become [the] U.K. PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of U.K. Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."The Roadmap 2030 for India-U.K. future relations was launched last year.