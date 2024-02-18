"Look forward to working with new Presidency": PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly elected President Prabowo Subianto

New Delhi [India], February 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indonesia's newly-elected president, Prabowo Subianto, and said that he is looking forward to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

He also extended his wishes to the people of Indonesia for successful presidential elections.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to the people of Indonesia on the successful presidential elections and Prabowo Subianto on the lead."

"Look forward to working with the new Presidency to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia," he added.

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in the presidential polls after unofficial vote counts showed him leading significantly over his rivals on February 15, Al Jazeera reported.

The 72-year-old former special forces commander lost in the race for president twice before.

Earlier, Prabowo addressed his jubilant supporters at a stadium in Jakarta, and said he was "grateful" for the quick results.

He was also accompanied by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

"We should not be arrogant, we should not be proud, we should not be euphoric, we still have to be humble, this victory must be a victory for all Indonesian people," he said.

Prabowo was the front-runner going into the poll, thanks to the apparent support of Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor