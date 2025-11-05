Louisville Plane Crash: 7 Killed, 11 Injured After UPS Cargo Flight Crashes Near Airport in Kentucky; Videos Surface

At least seven were killed and 11 others were seriously injured after a UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed and erupted into a fireball shortly after takeoff on Tuesday, November 4, from the international airport in Louisville, Kentucky. Seven people, including three on board the flight were dead, and others on the ground where the plane crashed and landed were received burn injuries.

CCTV footage and other videos surfaced on social media, including on X (formerly Twitter) show flames from the crash cargo plane, which occurred shortly before sundown.

According to reports, the plane crash near the industrial area adjacent to the Louisville International Airport ignited a string of fires on the ground. After the crash, authorities halt airport operations throughout the night.

NEW: Security camera captures crash of UPS Flight 2976 in Louisville, Kentucky pic.twitter.com/mZkDUSidvs — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 5, 2025

One of the scenes of the UPS aircraft crash was recorded on the surveillance camera installed at the industrial area where trucks and other vehicles were parked. A video which was captured on camera at 5.12 pm on Tuesday shows an aircraft crashing and a line of huge flames and black smoke erupted from the crash site.

Also Read | Kentucky UPS plane crash kills at least seven, firefighters continue search.

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows truck driver reacting to deadly UPS plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky.pic.twitter.com/WbJX0k1fae — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 5, 2025

Another video shared on X was learned to be recorded truck's dashcam, showing the reaction from the truck driver and the plane crash. In a shared video captured by a dashcam, a driver seated inside the vehicle witnessed the crash and ran out of the truck in shock. The fire bowl erupted after the plane suddenly crashed on the ground. It is also learned that several vehicles parked near it were also caught fire.

The Louisville airport is home to UPS Worldport, which is a global hub for shipping companies' air cargo operations and its largest package-handling facility worldwide.

UPS stated that the service on Tuesday night was halted after the crash, and the scheduled delivery for domestic and international packages may be affected due to the crash. Separately, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the overall number of lives lost was at least seven, with the death toll expected to rise. He said earlier that some of the survivors had suffered "very significant" injuries.