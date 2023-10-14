Louvre Museum in Paris closes for security reasons

Paris [France], October 14 : Citing security concerns, Paris' iconic Louvre Museum on Saturday abruptly closed its doors to the public. "For security reasons, the Musee du Louvre is closing its doors today, Saturday, October 14," the museum said on X.

"Dear visitors, For security reasons, the #Louvre museum is closing its doors today, Saturday, October 14. People who have booked for a same-day visit will be refunded. We thank you for your understanding," as per the museum's post on X.

The museum, the largest in the world, was evacuated and closed at midday on Saturday amid security reasons.

It has been reported that France is on an "emergency attack" alert a day after an Islamist attack in Arras.

The Louvre is a national art museum in Paris, France which is home to works like the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.

A school teacher was killed and two students were left injured after a stabbing incident in northern France, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The incident happened at a high school in Arras, France and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

The Washington Post reported citing witnesses that the attacker shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) during the attack.

Visegrad 24 news agency also reported, "Man yelled "Allahu Ahkbar" before stabbing a teacher to death and wounding another 2 in a high school in the French city of Arras."

Notably, the terror group Hamas has declared this Friday as the 'Global Day of Rage'.

This comes as Israel and Hamas are engaged in an intense battle after the latter launched a surprise attack on the former on October 7, launching a barrage of rockets into Israel, leading it to an even stronger counter-offensive.

Reacting over the incident, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the stabbing happened in Arras, a city in northern France.

"A police operation took place at the Gambetta High School in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

After the incident, President Emmanuel Macron was en route to the school and France's anti-terrorism prosecution office said it was opening an investigation, The Washington Post reported.

The attacker was allegedly a man of Chechen origin and was known to the security services for his involvement with radical Islam, The Washington Post reported citing Europe 1, a radio station.

It further reported citing French media reports that the attacker was a former student at the school.

Further details are underway in the case.

Reacting to the fatal stab attack, Macron said that the country has been hit by the "barbarity of Islamist terrorism", The New York Times reported on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, here in Arras, Macron said, "France had been "hit by the barbarity of Islamist terrorism."

"Almost three years to the day after Samuel Paty's murder, terrorism has struck again in a school," President Macron said after rushing to the scene.

He further said that the victim was killed in a "brutal and cowardly way".

Macron also praised that teacher and the two people who were injured another teacher and a school employee for trying to stop the assailant, The New York Times reported.

