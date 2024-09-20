"Love his aura and energy": Enthusiasm grips Indian diaspora ahead of PM Modi's US visit

New York [US], September 20 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in New York, the members of the Indian diaspora in the US have expressed excitement for his visit and praised his leadership for the work in India.

Speaking to ANI, Madhav Sumani, a member of Indian diaspora in the US, said, "I have been super excited to see PM Modi, to be honest. He has done amazing work in India, the bullet train initiative, electrification of the railway network, and pacca houses (concrete houses). I live in Nagpur, so metro network there. It has been amazing to see this man make India great again. I really love his aura and energy when he comes."

PM Modi will visit the US from September 21 to 23, during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Mohini Agarwal, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, that she looks forward to PM Modi enabling easier immigration for the Indian diaspora, making their lives easier with visas, being able to travel to the world, and bringing more investments to India.

Aggarwal said, "I belong to a very small city in India. It's called Mathura, it is the birthplace of Lord Krishna, but the fact that he is coming all the way from there to here is very, very exciting, and I'm looking forward to him enabling easier immigration for people here, the Indian diaspora, making our lives easier with visas and being able to travel back to the world, bringing more investments back to India, bringing more opportunities for students to come here to the US, so basically making it easier and easier day by day for both the countries, US and India."

"And I would love for him to make policies where even US students can go to India and learn whatever they want because there is so much in India also to learn about. So, yes, very excited looking forward to the new policies they make," she added.

PM Modi will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that the Quad event will provide PM Modi with the opportunity to thank both US President Biden, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida for their leadership.

In a press briefing on PM Modi's visit to New York, Misri said, "...This is also going to be kind of a farewell event in so far as the Quad is concerned for President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida of Japan, and therefore, the Quad event provides the Prime Minister with an opportunity to thank both leaders for their leadership in giving momentum and salience to the Quad partnership."

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countriesAustralia, India, Japan, and the United States.

"There will be an opportunity to have a substantive engagement between Prime Minister and President Biden where they will have the opportunity to review the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States which today covers almost every aspect of human endeavour through the 50 plus engagements and bilateral dialogue mechanisms that we have between the two sides" the Foreign Secretary said."

We also expect to have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Japan and Australia," he added.

Elaborating on the events that will be taking place in the US during PM Modi's visit, Misri said, "PM Modi will be visiting the US from September 21-23. This visit combines very important aspects. It has very important bilateral aspects to it, very important plurilateral aspects to it and equally important multilateral aspect to it. There will be interaction with a variety of foreign partners at the level of the Prime Minister. There will be interaction with the large Indian diaspora in the US. And there will be engagement with a host of business and industry leaders, amongst others."

He added, "PM's first talk will be in Wilmington, Delaware, which is the hometown of President Joe Biden. That is also the venue of this sixth Quad summit..."

Misri further informed that after Wilmington, PM will travel to New York, to attend the Summit of the Future.

He said, "He (PM Modi) will also have a number of engagements throughout these three days. On September 21, there will be Quad summit; the bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Quad summit. A special event on the sidelines of Quad summit will be Cancer Moonshot event. On September 22, PM will have an interaction with the Indian diaspora. This is being organised by the community in Long Island, New York..."

